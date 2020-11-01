Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 59,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 25,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

MDT opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

