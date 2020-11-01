Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 60,960 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,960 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $73,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

