Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 280,536 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,068,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,536 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $166,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB opened at $54.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.20. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

