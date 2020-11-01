Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 77,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after acquiring an additional 55,860 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 18,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $599.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $588.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $666.64. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.