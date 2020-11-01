Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $131.33 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.03 and its 200 day moving average is $144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

