Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $629.92 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,058,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,734 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $629,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $86.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

