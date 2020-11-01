Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $468.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,545,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 9.70% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $468,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,737,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $22,901,000.

VSS opened at $102.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

