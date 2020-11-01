Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $40.61 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $40,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $209.58 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $234.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.56 and a 200-day moving average of $199.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

