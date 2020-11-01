Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $32.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 756,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,512 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

