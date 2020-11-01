Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.56 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,398,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280,502 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.3% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 3.44% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,562,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

