Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $145.94 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,488 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 1.57% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $145,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,982.2% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 71,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after buying an additional 68,188 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,325,000 after buying an additional 179,620 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $209.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.92.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

