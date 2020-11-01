Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $11.74 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,122 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 106.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,338 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,861,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after buying an additional 387,574 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 741.3% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 433,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,135,000 after buying an additional 382,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $225.91 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $243.40. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.04 and its 200-day moving average is $179.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.14.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

