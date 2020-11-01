Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $11.03 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Honeywell International by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 42,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $164.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

