Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.05 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,637,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.2% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,045,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

