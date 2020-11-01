Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $41,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after acquiring an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,103,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,157,000 after acquiring an additional 89,333 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,302,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,830,000 after acquiring an additional 146,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,918,000 after acquiring an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $125.74 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $135.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

