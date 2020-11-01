Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $19,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $265.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

