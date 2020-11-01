Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,802,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,229 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 10.25% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $147,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,688.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,338.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

