Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,167,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,261 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 6.83% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $649,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,009 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,268,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 816,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 718,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 655,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after acquiring an additional 65,965 shares during the last quarter.

IWS opened at $81.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

