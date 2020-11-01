Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,995,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,649 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $507,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

