Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,251,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133,389 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 1.28% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $583,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,166,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 20,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

