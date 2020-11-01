Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,111 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $85,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

IJH stock opened at $189.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

