Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 26,928 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,928 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,278,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,904,000 after purchasing an additional 81,146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,742,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,730,000 after acquiring an additional 219,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,417,000 after acquiring an additional 710,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,240 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,556,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,832,000 after acquiring an additional 351,679 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $115.12 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.13.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

