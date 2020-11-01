Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,023,000 after purchasing an additional 292,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after purchasing an additional 965,770 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 431,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,039,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,281,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $78.08 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

