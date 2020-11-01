Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 5,164 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $66,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX opened at $50.80 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

