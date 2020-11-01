Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 4,238 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.47.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $104,281,881 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

