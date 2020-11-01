Jeld-Wen (JELD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jeld-Wen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JELD stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. Jeld-Wen has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Jeld-Wen from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

