Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Steven Madden, Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 1.05. Steven Madden has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $44.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $342.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.