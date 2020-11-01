Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €66.00 Price Target for BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €56.69 ($66.69).

BASF SE (BAS.F) stock opened at €47.07 ($55.38) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09. BASF SE has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €72.17 ($84.91).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

