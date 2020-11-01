Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sealed Air Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SEE. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $371,223.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,095,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,743 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2,822.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 126.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 154.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

