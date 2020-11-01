Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.68.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $59.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.09. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

