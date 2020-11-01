Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carlsberg A/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CABGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of CABGY opened at $25.33 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

