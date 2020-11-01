JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Position Trimmed by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 27.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in JD.com by 18.9% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 176,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.98.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

