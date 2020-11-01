JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($4.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $78.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.20 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 405.92%. On average, analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAKK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

