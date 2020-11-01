J2 Global (JCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect J2 Global to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. J2 Global has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 7.17-7.41 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.17-7.41 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect J2 Global to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.79. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $104.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

