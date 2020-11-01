istar (STAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

istar (NYSE:STAR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect istar to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. istar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. On average, analysts expect istar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

istar stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. istar has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $886.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet cut istar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

