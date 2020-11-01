Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $20.08 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Issuer Direct from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

In other Issuer Direct news, CFO Steven Winfield Knerr sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Alan Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $77,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $172,900.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

