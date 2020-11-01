Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $20.08 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $22.75.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Issuer Direct from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th.
Issuer Direct Company Profile
Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.
