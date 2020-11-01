Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Isra Vision AG (ETR:ISR) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €47.90 ($56.35) and last traded at €47.90 ($56.35). Approximately 7,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €48.10 ($56.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.03.

Isra Vision Company Profile (ETR:ISR)

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface inspection and image processing systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. It offers robot vision solutions, including 2D and mono 2 ½D robot vision, mono 3D, 3D shape matching, 3D shape matching multi-view, 3D photogrammetry, 3D stereo sensor, 3D stereo system, 3D area profile scan, 3D intelliPICK point cloud, 3D visual servo, and 3D adapted uncalibrated robot automation systems, as well as 2D inline, and 3D gap and flush sensor systems.

