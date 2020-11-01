iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Lessened by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after buying an additional 6,868,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,989,000 after buying an additional 1,174,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,650,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,065,000 after buying an additional 652,041 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28,613.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 652,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after buying an additional 650,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,062,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,852,685,000 after buying an additional 646,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

