iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after buying an additional 354,830 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $327.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

