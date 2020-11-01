iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:AMCA) Stock Price Down 3.3%

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:AMCA) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.44 and last traded at $27.44. 14,235 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 806% from the average session volume of 1,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.