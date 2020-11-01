iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Boosted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $130.62 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $146.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.54.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

