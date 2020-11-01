iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $56.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20.

