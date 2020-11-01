iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,147 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 104,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.