iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,468 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $31,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $61.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.