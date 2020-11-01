iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,166,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,888,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 20,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA opened at $61.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

