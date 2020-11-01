iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.54 and last traded at $23.58. 50,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 123,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74.

