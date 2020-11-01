iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,063,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,314 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 4.09% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $84,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 262.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 329.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

REET opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $28.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.