iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Reduced by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 187,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 40,675 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $101.05 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.15.

