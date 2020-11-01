iPath B Bloomberg Nickel Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:BJJN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

iPath B Bloomberg Nickel Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:BJJN)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.23 and last traded at $60.23. 464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath B Bloomberg Nickel Ttl Ret ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath B Bloomberg Nickel Ttl Ret ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.