iPath B Bloomberg Aluminum Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJUB) Stock Price Up 2.1%

iPath B Bloomberg Aluminum Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJUB)’s share price was up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.68 and last traded at $39.68. Approximately 32 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iPath B Bloomberg Aluminum Ttl Ret ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath B Bloomberg Aluminum Ttl Ret ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.